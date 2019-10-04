Pitcairn Company Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; American International Group I (AIG) Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $711,843 as Share Price Rose

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 15,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 42,690 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 27,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 19.36M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 13,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 3.40 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Been a Tough Year for CEOs and IPOs – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Wells Fargo, Alibaba and Amazon – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Learn To Love The 15% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Virginia Ltd Liability owns 236,942 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,513 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 19,403 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Oregon-based Northside Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grp One Trading LP stated it has 105,889 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank accumulated 53,713 shares or 0.44% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspen Inv Incorporated holds 14,902 shares. Westport Asset Management holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 82,489 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru owns 0.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,123 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blackrock holds 0.59% or 294.69M shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited accumulated 0.31% or 45,870 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 17,717 shares to 26,214 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,474 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Rich Baich as Chief Information Security Officer – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.32 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 4,697 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has 8,617 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 359,926 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc stated it has 179,766 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ami Inv Management owns 8,125 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc owns 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,320 shares. Moreover, Consulta Limited has 7.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested in 11,347 shares. 34 were accumulated by Psagot Inv House. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 6,085 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 12.67 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.