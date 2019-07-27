Pitcairn Company Position in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Beach Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by $674,360 as Shares Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 24,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s financial results for the quarter ending March 31 should reflect the early reaction to Cambridge Analytica-related reports published March 17; 08/04/2018 – Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Bet Right On Facebook, Wrong on BlackJet; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 02/05/2018 – Alayna Treene: .@sarafischer scoop: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Facebook could do a lot more in health care, and as recently at last month was planning to forge data-sharing agreements with top hospitals; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Group holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,222 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il accumulated 0.04% or 2,391 shares. 32,200 are held by Tb Alternative Assets Limited. Dillon holds 1.8% or 33,270 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.37 million shares. 14,716 were accumulated by Family Mngmt Corporation. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Hightower Trust Serv Lta has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,948 shares. Kensico reported 840,600 shares. Stanley Capital Ltd Company owns 39,600 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mngmt reported 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Steinberg Global Asset invested in 19,005 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,500 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor Invest Advsr holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,924 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 103,313 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 9,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.