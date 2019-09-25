Pitcairn Company Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $784,443; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Value Rose While Tiger Management Has Decreased by $9.35 Million Its Position

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,343 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 6,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 5.06M shares traded or 102.11% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Global Management’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66 million for 16.75 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 1.76 million shares. New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Sei has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Kayne Anderson Advsrs Lp reported 29,455 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.01% or 6,292 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,749 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Morgan Stanley reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 10,739 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.53 million shares or 4.25% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 5.92M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Knott David M holds 4.67% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 322,708 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited reported 0.34% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 51,774 shares. West Chester Capital reported 2,123 shares. South State Corp has 34,534 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Advsrs Cap Management Limited Liability has 12,584 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Punch And Associate Invest Mngmt owns 24,720 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt Inc reported 3,892 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 7.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ls invested in 0.24% or 11,021 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 100 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com holds 4.04% or 153,085 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated accumulated 105,867 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 49,259 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has invested 2.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,241 shares to 24,033 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,998 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).