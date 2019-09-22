Pitcairn Company Lowered Its Position in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by $1.22 Million; Troy Asset Management LTD Stake in Facebook (FB) Upped by $1.06 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60 million, up from 54,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REORGANIZE INTO 3 MAIN DIVISIONS; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 19/03/2018 – Facebook had its worst day in nearly 4 years, and @verrone_chris thinks there’s more pain ahead $FB; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook dodges EU privacy law amid pledge to fix broken system; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,027 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, down from 28,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 13,946 shares to 320,198 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 388 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett And Lc stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pointstate Capital Lp holds 7.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.16M shares. Moreover, Foundry Prns Lc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,019 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.27% or 5,111 shares. Signature Est & Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,339 shares stake. Goldman Sachs stated it has 3.76 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 35,165 were accumulated by Synovus Finance. Verition Fund owns 3,532 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt holds 0.05% or 215 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.02% or 1,816 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership, a Florida-based fund reported 1,815 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 1,114 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Golub Gru has invested 3.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 279,058 are owned by Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Co. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc owns 379,339 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Papp L Roy Associates reported 0.09% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability holds 1.65% or 1.21M shares. Cullinan Assocs owns 125,800 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 5.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Bancshares Na holds 61,443 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Dsm Cap Partners Lc accumulated 2.20M shares. Lynch In has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.81 million were accumulated by United Ser Automobile Association. Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 73,325 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd invested 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,804 were reported by Cornerstone Capital.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) plans to launch a video streaming device called Portal TV – Live Trading News” published on September 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.