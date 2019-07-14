Pitcairn Company Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Caredx (CDNA) Sellers Decreased By 0.92% Their Shorts

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) had a decrease of 0.92% in short interest. CDNA’s SI was 2.46 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.92% from 2.48 million shares previously. With 554,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s short sellers to cover CDNA’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 477,141 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Pitcairn Company decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 22.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 4,156 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Pitcairn Company holds 14,621 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 18,777 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $127.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CareDx, Inc shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Liability Corp owns 61,754 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 87,512 shares. Gagnon Advisors Ltd Co invested in 6.59% or 365,355 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2.74% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 131,900 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 219,711 shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 244 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 271,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 49,000 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,779 shares. Redwood Investments Limited accumulated 356,475 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 137,400 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 802,069 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, CareDx and Olerup. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test , a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity. Yee James P had sold 32,500 shares worth $776,100 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs invested in 0% or 3,372 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Republic Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 339,373 shares. 2,433 were reported by Ssi Inv Mgmt. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,595 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 1.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated reported 80,054 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Capital Prns Limited has 0.54% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,903 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,528 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 684 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd owns 5,670 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 4,575 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 39,605 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.