Pitcairn Company Lifted Autozone (AZO) Holding By $919,863; Dhx Media LTD.VOTING and Variable Voting (DHXM) Shorts Decreased By 5.93%

Dhx Media LTD.VOTING and Variable Voting (NASDAQ:DHXM) had a decrease of 5.93% in short interest. DHXM’s SI was 2.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.93% from 2.70M shares previously. With 118,400 avg volume, 22 days are for Dhx Media LTD.VOTING and Variable Voting (NASDAQ:DHXM)’s short sellers to cover DHXM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 38,054 shares traded. DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) has declined 28.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHXM News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS; 07/03/2018 683 Capital Buys New 2.9% Position in DHX Media; 14/05/2018 – DHX Media Terminates the Practice of Providing Forward-Looking Fincl Guidance, Won’t Give Updated FY18 View; 18/04/2018 – DHX Media: Steven DeNure to Transition out of Role as Pres and COO; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – DHX Media 3Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 18/04/2018 – DHX Media Names Aaron Ames Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in DHX Media

Pitcairn Company increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 95.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 837 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Pitcairn Company holds 1,711 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 874 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 259,057 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company has market cap of $190.92 million. It operates through three divisions: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services.

Pitcairn Company decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 8,530 shares to 116,864 valued at $19.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 41,130 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Ishares Tr (IYW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Cos Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Lc accumulated 0.07% or 4,579 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 2,759 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 138 shares. Brown Advisory reported 393 shares. Macquarie Ltd invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 4 are owned by Smithfield Tru. 16,641 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,776 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Centurylink Invest Management has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pitcairn has 1,711 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,441 shares. Diversified accumulated 0.16% or 2,967 shares. Hwg Hldgs Lp owns 473 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.

