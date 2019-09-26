Pitcairn Company Increases Stake in General Electric Co (GE); As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Par Capital Management Cut Its Position

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 163,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 227,640 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 63,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 24.66 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 9.89 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561.33M, down from 12.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 1.88M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.48 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 165,000 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $63.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 482,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested in 9,315 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 67,034 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0.07% or 2.07M shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2,850 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsrs stated it has 18,016 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fmr Ltd Co reported 6.17M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Asset Mngmt reported 26 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Smithfield Trust owns 4,796 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 0.01% or 739 shares in its portfolio. Cyrus Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 12.93% or 1.91M shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.94% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Olstein Cap LP has 1.34% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JetBlue rallies after an analyst upgrade, but some experts prefer this airline stock – CNBC” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta expands facial recognition technology to 4 airports – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Electric Just Signaled the Worst May Be Over for Its Power Segment – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Is Set to Continue Its Rebound – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,511 shares to 5,393 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,141 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).