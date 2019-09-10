Pitcairn Company Increases Holding in Bb&T (BBT); As Kt Corp. (KT) Share Value Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Decreased by $318,000 Its Stake

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 107.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 16,096 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, up from 7,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 4.27M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (KT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 113,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 140,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 521,810 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,513 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,714 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

