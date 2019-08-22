Pitcairn Company Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $655,564 as Share Price Rose; Cognex (CGNX) Stake Maintained by British Columbia Investment Management Corp

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 37,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 81,008 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 43,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 291,206 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 74.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 3,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $185.33. About 815,855 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 227% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Robert Willett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.