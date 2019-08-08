Pitcairn Company Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Capital Growth Management LP Position In Phillips 66 (PSX) Was Increased

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,621 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 18,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.68M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21M, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 2.25M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,323 shares to 16,096 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.24 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

