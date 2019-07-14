Pitcairn Company Holding In Dollar Tree (DLTR) Was Lifted; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Lifted by $631,962 Its Stake

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS DAILY ACTIVE USERS ROSE IN U.S. AND CANADA FROM A QUARTER EARLIER, REVERSING PREVIOUS QUARTER’S DECLINE; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 15/04/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ ROQUE OBJECTS TO FACEBOOK CHOICE OF RAPPLER, VERA; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 19/03/2018 – Facebook hires firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 184.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 4,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.21M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Instagram rolls out anti-bullying tools – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ) by 29,200 shares to 69,090 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,135 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd Liability has 1.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 3.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 9,292 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whitnell Company holds 198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 2.27M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,457 are held by Cadence Savings Bank Na. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 102,625 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited invested 20.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership owns 19,733 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Lp invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chevy Chase Incorporated owns 2.00 million shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Moore Mngmt LP has invested 2.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR) by 59,167 shares to 43,632 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,806 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vereit: Even After The Run-Up, The 6% Yield Is Still Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Dollar Tree, Inc. Shares Drop 12% in August? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) PT Raised to $122 at Credit Suisse; Sees Upside to 2020 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco Displays Solid 6-Month Run-Up, Adds More Than 25% – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.