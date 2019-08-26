Pitcairn Company Has Upped Its At&T (T) Stake; Argent Trust Company Decreased By $1.75 Million Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake

Argent Trust Company decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 69.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Argent Trust Company holds 16,901 shares with $786,000 value, down from 54,919 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $34.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 187,461 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN

Pitcairn Company increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 58.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 20,496 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Pitcairn Company holds 55,292 shares with $1.73M value, up from 34,796 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 1.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,738 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0.49% or 132,569 shares. Victory Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 341,366 shares. Raymond James has 0.17% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2.47 million shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 18,531 shares. Renaissance Lc has 1.06M shares. Madison Invest Hldgs holds 0.01% or 6,684 shares. Chemung Canal accumulated 15,849 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 13,177 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.24% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2.16 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 3.63M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.25 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,717 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 14.68% above currents $45.49 stock price. BB&T had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.42M for 11.15 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company increased Ishares (IEFA) stake by 26,394 shares to 258,902 valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IVV) stake by 1,224 shares and now owns 25,388 shares. Vanguard (VT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth holds 256,238 shares. First Bancorp Tru holds 17,081 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Becker Inc reported 1.66 million shares stake. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Lc holds 85,470 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 33,698 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 541,290 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has 55,882 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nbt Bankshares N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 124,692 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 156,752 shares. Buckingham Capital invested in 106,925 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Utd Fire Gru has 1.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 101,660 shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 384,538 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P.

Pitcairn Company decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,017 shares to 38,008 valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 11,411 shares and now owns 833,334 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

