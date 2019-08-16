Pitcairn Company Has Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding; Piedmont Office Realty Trust Class A Common (PDM) Shorts Up By 5.03%

Pitcairn Company increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 56.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 7,386 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Pitcairn Company holds 20,497 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 13,111 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 736,863 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A Common (NYSE:PDM) had an increase of 5.03% in short interest. PDM’s SI was 5.50M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.03% from 5.23 million shares previously. With 756,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A Common (NYSE:PDM)’s short sellers to cover PDM’s short positions. The SI to Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A Common’s float is 4.44%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 104,425 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC also bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 22.14% above currents $57.72 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. Raymond James maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.