Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Boosted by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 9,157 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 3.45M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,602 shares to 8,438 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

