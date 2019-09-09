Pitcairn Company Has Raised Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $395,713; E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Market Value Declined While Tributary Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 38,928 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 32,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 24,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. It closed at $42.92 lastly. It is down 18.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors reported 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carroll Assocs holds 39,136 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Caprock Inc owns 43,493 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 12,180 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 0.85% or 48,752 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Insurance Tx holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 260,273 shares. Old West Ltd Com holds 1.25% or 58,527 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc stated it has 215,910 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 234,121 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cim Mangement reported 0.63% stake. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 83,216 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 12,124 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,017 shares to 38,008 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 54,821 shares to 446,616 shares, valued at $20.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 56,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $233.22 million for 10.73 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toscafund Asset Llp owns 524,876 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd owns 6,747 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com holds 125,556 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Service Com Ma has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Boston Partners accumulated 4.66 million shares. Federated Pa owns 51,266 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Quantbot LP accumulated 0.06% or 12,506 shares. Rbf Lc reported 0.05% stake. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.64% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 963,636 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 466,762 shares. 452,181 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. First Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.89 million shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).