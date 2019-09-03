Pitcairn Company Has Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Fluidigm (FLDM) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fluidigm has $15 highest and $14 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 156.81% above currents $5.58 stock price. Fluidigm had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. See Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Initiate

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Pitcairn Company increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 93.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 6,641 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Pitcairn Company holds 13,746 shares with $730,000 value, up from 7,105 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Fluidigm Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research holds 0.02% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) or 72,334 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.21 million shares. Geode Cap Limited Company accumulated 639,101 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc invested 0.06% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Art Advsr Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 76,249 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corp has 454 shares. State Street Corp reported 575,853 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 46,030 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 28,988 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 10,250 shares. 29,134 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. The California-based Primecap Ca has invested 0.06% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). 14,949 were reported by Element Capital Lc.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $13.76 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $22,077 were bought by Linthwaite Stephen Christopher on Friday, August 23. The insider Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold 287,972 shares worth $3.44M. $6,653 worth of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D.

The stock increased 2.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 1.14 million shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. The company has market cap of $353.26 million. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.1% or 47,386 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% or 587,436 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 948,624 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 399,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Commerce Incorporated holds 70,388 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Thomas White Intll has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Invest reported 3,000 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% or 95,970 shares. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 59,971 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 0.36% or 27.78 million shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 1,866 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 517,772 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 43.18% above currents $46.62 stock price. Centene had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”.

Pitcairn Company decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 15,494 shares to 7,908 valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,648 shares and now owns 34,627 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.