Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Its Metlife (MET) Stake by $650,748; Market Valuation Rose; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Inca Investments Lowered Its Position by $7.67 Million as Stock Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 15,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 7,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 23,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 5.99 million shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36 million, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $201.2. About 310,953 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 384,589 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $29.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

