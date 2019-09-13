Pitcairn Company Has Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $1.64 Million; Stock Rose; Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Stock Declined While Beach Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.83 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 12,907 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 163,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 227,640 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 63,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 11.38M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME BA3 RATING TO KESTREL ACQUISITION, LLC’S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 17,717 shares to 26,214 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,944 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 57,573 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.04% or 123,937 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co reported 270,881 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 139,136 shares. Woodstock owns 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 127,534 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 4.17 million shares or 1.07% of the stock. Amer Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Putnam Fl Management Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 73,801 were reported by Independent Inc. New England Rech And Mgmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 37,177 shares. North Mngmt Corporation stated it has 52,202 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 4.22 million shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,604 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 24,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33,117 shares to 220,654 shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 59,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).