Pitcairn Company Has Lifted By $459,800 Its Pvh (PVH) Position; Quinstreet (QNST) Sentiment Is 1.21

Quinstreet Inc (QNST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 105 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 87 reduced and sold holdings in Quinstreet Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 45.67 million shares, up from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Quinstreet Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 43 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

Pitcairn Company increased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 141.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 3,800 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 1.42%. The Pitcairn Company holds 6,489 shares with $791,000 value, up from 2,689 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $6.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 1.22M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%

Private Capital Management Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. for 3.44 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 432,849 shares.

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $788.90 million. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $8.02M for 24.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 700.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 401,408 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal

Pitcairn Company decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 8,132 shares to 6,619 valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 7,885 shares and now owns 7,151 shares. Proshares Tr (TOLZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Group stated it has 245,405 shares. Tyvor Ltd Liability has invested 5.67% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2,815 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 7,655 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited owns 4.06% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 9,200 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 3,456 shares. State Street owns 3.56M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 107,917 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 303,463 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 8,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma holds 0.02% or 485,014 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 3,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 74,967 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 967,479 shares.

