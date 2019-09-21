Pitcairn Company Has Increased Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $699,696; Navellier & Associates Has Upped Its Autozone (AZO) Stake by $667,093 as Market Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 4,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 3,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 268,260 shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 9,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,921 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 24,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 5,982 shares to 7,764 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,393 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field And Main Commercial Bank owns 0.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,260 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne holds 3,821 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research owns 647,397 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corp accumulated 9,070 shares. Welch Grp Lc invested in 2.48% or 319,461 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 16,230 are held by Duff Phelps Invest. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 17,495 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability stated it has 29,795 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Management holds 7,353 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company owns 413,910 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 0.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1St Source Natl Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,971 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP has 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System has 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,142 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,579 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has 6,441 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 0% or 9,530 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Clark Capital Mgmt Gp owns 0.6% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 25,874 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 45,080 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 237,680 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation reported 4,946 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Psagot House holds 2,759 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 40,099 shares to 14,584 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,702 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).