Pitcairn Company Has Increased Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; Unico American Has 5 Sentiment

Pitcairn Company increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 19.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 2,441 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Pitcairn Company holds 14,665 shares with $5.02M value, up from 12,224 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $356.94. About 83,391 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Unico American Corp (UNAM) investors sentiment increased to 5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 4.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 5 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 1 decreased and sold their stock positions in Unico American Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.01 million shares, up from 1.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unico American Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483. Stipancich John K sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66 million. Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prns, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,440 shares. Country Trust National Bank reported 91,421 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Liability Co reported 5,064 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has 322,199 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 21,572 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 24,297 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 6,664 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 11,550 shares. Homrich & Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,406 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Agf Invs America, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,758 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 22 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 1,461 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) rating on Monday, February 4. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $306 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 4 report.

Pitcairn Company decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 7,885 shares to 7,151 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 4,630 shares and now owns 22,469 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

It closed at $6.14 lastly. It is down 29.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNAM News: 02/04/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.52; 21/04/2018 – DJ Unico American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNAM); 15/05/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.42; 02/04/2018 Unico American 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/05/2018 – Unico American 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 03/04/2018 – LINX AGREES TO BUY UNICO FOR BRL16M PLUS BRL9M PENDING GOALS

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company has market cap of $32.59 million. The firm provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Biglari Capital Corp. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Unico American Corporation for 527,100 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,030 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2 shares.

More important recent Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Unico American Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UNAM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Unico American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire”, Nasdaq.com published: “Smog-ridden Mexico City suspends school classes due to pollution – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unico American Corporation Reports AM Best Rating of Crusader Insurance Company – Business Wire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6 activity.