Pitcairn Company Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $796,470; Market Value Declined; Evertec (EVTC) Stock Price Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Increased Its Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 270.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 38,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,249 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 435,493 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,357 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 34,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.13 million shares to 18,707 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (Put) (NYSE:EQC) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:MHK).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,821 shares to 2,474 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 17,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,214 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

