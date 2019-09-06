Pitcairn Company Has Increased Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Shares Rose; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Value Rose, Holder Makaira Partners Lowered Holding by $3.04 Million

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 6,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 7,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 424,532 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $207.33. About 58,300 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 19,450 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 0.06% or 2.25M shares. Miller Invest Mgmt LP stated it has 453,990 shares or 6.33% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Lta, Texas-based fund reported 6,714 shares. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 701,366 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Company holds 0.04% or 9,964 shares in its portfolio. Victory Inc invested in 0.07% or 606,514 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 15,422 shares. Grp accumulated 196,259 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.38 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 70,717 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 18,064 shares. Southpoint Cap LP has 1.30 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 42,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,988 shares to 9,157 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,621 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30M for 16.67 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodnow Investment Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12.64% or 437,168 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.19% or 2,554 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Meritage Mngmt holds 2.46% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 115,761 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 0.02% or 229,708 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 430 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP invested in 0.09% or 12,638 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 64,981 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh holds 0.65% or 4,927 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,800 shares. Tributary Capital Limited invested in 12,200 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

