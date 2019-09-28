Pitcairn Company Has Increased Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding By $373,197; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 1,925 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 22,191 shares with $3.70M value, down from 24,116 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $28.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 598,501 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Pitcairn Company increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 57.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 8,679 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Pitcairn Company holds 23,853 shares with $1.03M value, up from 15,174 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.68 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 10.42% above currents $41.66 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $39 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 23 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Commerce reported 0.11% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Legal General Group Public Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 263,645 shares. Synovus Finance Corp owns 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 39,511 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.56% or 69,100 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Alpha Windward Ltd holds 750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.22% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 94,200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 18,101 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.32% or 12,737 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 3,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 804,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pitcairn Company decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 17,717 shares to 26,214 valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4,317 shares and now owns 5,944 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 23.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is -0.70% below currents $170.19 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q had sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79M. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold 5.47M shares worth $961.58M.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “$91000 Donated to Female Innovators in Honor of 91st Anniversary – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Motorola Solutions (MSI) Announces 5.47M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 2,362 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 9,262 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 24,434 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 133 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 91,164 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.09% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Daiwa Secs Gp owns 90,039 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 98,328 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 90,118 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 876,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has 282,017 shares. 2,051 are owned by Brown Advisory. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 25,265 shares. 16,321 are held by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).