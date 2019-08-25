Pitcairn Company Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $405,717; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Boosted Its Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by $987,120

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 18,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 140,890 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 122,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 1.43 million shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 38,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 42,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 30,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 7,599 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 9,528 shares. Payden And Rygel invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Wendell David Associates stated it has 0.05% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 37,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And has 0.03% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bard Assocs Incorporated reported 28,350 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 52,202 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 56,420 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,774 shares. Webster State Bank N A accumulated 0.03% or 4,014 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 610,834 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 75,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,780 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.