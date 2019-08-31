Pitcairn Company Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $577,596 as Market Value Declined; Washington Trust Bank Stake in Macy’s (M) Trimmed by $339,917 as Market Value Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,504 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 8,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 16,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 7,998 shares to 13,492 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 30,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loews holds 0% or 850 shares. 30,150 are owned by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated. Aldebaran Finance holds 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,548 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 987,507 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,832 shares. Accuvest Advisors stated it has 898 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 1,622 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 247,562 shares. Guggenheim has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 119,693 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Lc holds 5,165 shares. U S Global Investors accumulated 13,022 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,131 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Co reported 286 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,065 shares to 54,592 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).