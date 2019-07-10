Pitcairn Company Has Cut Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake by $732,260 as Stock Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Position by $394,496 as Stock Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,703 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 603,522 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, down from 16,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 158,902 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,323 shares to 16,096 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 103,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. 47,812 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $4.36 million were sold by WOODS M TROY. The insider WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability holds 6,130 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bryn Mawr holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 74,218 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Aqr Cap Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Street holds 6.52 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 256,738 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 6,026 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Cap Advsrs holds 1.85% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 160,485 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 2.09 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 329,920 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 67,646 are held by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Everence Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.06% or 3,608 shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.83 million for 28.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,498 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 1,365 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 1.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Management Corporation Va holds 0.1% or 2,792 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,273 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.53% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stonebridge Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 3,423 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 49,107 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,331 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group invested in 397,072 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,836 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Limited Liability holds 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 47,666 shares. Moreover, Bellecapital International has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,457 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 70,529 shares stake.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..