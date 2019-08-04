Pitcairn Company Has Cut Metlife (MET) Stake by $650,748; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder Provise Management Group Cut Its Position

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 1,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,043 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company analyzed 15,494 shares as the company's stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 7,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 23,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81M shares traded or 96.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire" on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Reuters.com published: "NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters" on July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,047 shares to 5,407 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 14,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,221 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 322,018 shares to 332,616 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga" on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga" published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com" on August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.