Pitcairn Company Has Cut Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding as Stock Rose; Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Position Held by Ionic Capital Management Llc

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,393 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, down from 7,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 723,609 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 129.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 205,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 364,154 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 158,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 29,421 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.06 million for 20.72 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,303 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 3.04% or 183,757 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,580 were reported by Gm Advisory Grp Inc. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Adirondack Trust has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,737 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 4,380 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Peoples Serv has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 10,800 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 0.08% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Kopp Advsr Llc invested in 0.84% or 5,276 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 2,586 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.44% or 963,223 shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 8,954 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,848 shares to 89,978 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Marriott International (MAR) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Using Machine Intelligence to Combat Market Abuse – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor eyes Sverdrup oil shipments ahead of plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ship Finance: Clinches Yet Another Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SFL – Acquisition of three VLCC newbuildings with 5-year charters – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Catastrophic’ spill reported at Equinor’s Bahamas oil facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.