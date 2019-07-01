Pitcairn Company Has Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Lawson Products (LAWS) Sentiment Is 1.42

Pitcairn Company decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 55.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Pitcairn Company holds 6,619 shares with $584,000 value, down from 14,751 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $36.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.92. About 1.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Lawson Products Inc (LAWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 27 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 19 sold and reduced their stock positions in Lawson Products Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.70 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lawson Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 17 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $329.88 million. The companyÂ’s products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 37.53 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 14,507 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) has risen 61.02% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LAWS’s profit will be $4.39M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Lawson Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.36% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. for 4.29 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 287,042 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kdi Capital Partners Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 68,859 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 0.52% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 123,504 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.87M for 28.37 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Destination Wealth Management reported 0% stake. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 2,794 shares. Whitnell & Company accumulated 89,691 shares. 12,691 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation. Horizon Invs Lc reported 2,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 129,052 shares or 5.61% of the stock. 9,400 are held by Mercer Advisers. Covey Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1.07% or 9,000 shares. Coastline Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Com holds 3,000 shares. 20,902 are held by Wisconsin Cap Management Lc. Bb&T has 8,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.23% or 502,878 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management holds 74,152 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Pitcairn Company increased Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 103,313 shares to 1.51M valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,898 shares and now owns 39,596 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Edward Jones given on Friday, January 18. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by William Blair. Wolfe Research upgraded the shares of FISV in report on Thursday, January 17 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $88 target in Friday, January 18 report. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. Raymond James initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.