Pitcairn Company Has Cut Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Raised Ringcentral (RNG) Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 18.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 11,860 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 76,360 shares with $8.78 million value, up from 64,500 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $10.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 82,492 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Pitcairn Company decreased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 43.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 5,982 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Pitcairn Company holds 7,764 shares with $407,000 value, down from 13,746 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 934,469 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

Pitcairn Company increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,142 shares to 6,110 valued at $631,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 22,586 shares and now owns 62,182 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. On Friday, July 26 BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2,850 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 40.09% above currents $46.97 stock price. Centene had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 3,053 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 1,964 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.07% or 55,003 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 8,945 shares. 13,572 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com. Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Liability holds 543,200 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.59M shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 15,773 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc has 80,322 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Management holds 0.09% or 317,121 shares in its portfolio. 100,763 were reported by Proshare Advsrs. World Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 29,441 shares. Jane Street Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 70,187 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 1.17% above currents $132.13 stock price. RingCentral had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RNG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Rosenblatt maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. Bank of America maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, June 21.

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 3,200 shares to 76,600 valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 25,600 shares and now owns 227,968 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.