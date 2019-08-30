Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Stake in Centene Del (CNC) as Market Value Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Stake in United Rentals (URI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 6,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 7,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 329,866 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 84,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 16,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 101,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 194,825 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.34% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 724,752 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 18,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gmt Capital Corporation reported 959,020 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 110 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Com (Wy) accumulated 400 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 162 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,402 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Nj stated it has 300,995 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “OHA director urges Portland hospitals to contract with Trillium – Portland Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,513 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,806 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Ridge Management Ltd owns 78,209 shares for 6.64% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 17,330 shares. Brown Advisory owns 492,797 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rmb Cap Limited owns 0.36% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 123,404 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,500 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 160 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 11,835 shares. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture holds 30,000 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Parkside Fincl Bank & has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Co owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 547 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 252 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $423.02M for 4.96 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 26,113 shares to 35,146 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc. by 9,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc.

More important recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.