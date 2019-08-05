Pitcairn Company Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $368,072; 2 Analysts Covering Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST)

Pitcairn Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 2,648 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Pitcairn Company holds 34,627 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 37,275 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

Among 4 analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (LON:CRST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Berenberg maintained the shares of CRST in report on Friday, February 8 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CRST in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Liberum Capital. Peel Hunt upgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 360 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Berenberg. See Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 405.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Unchanged

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 366.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 340.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 398.00 New Target: GBX 396.00 Downgrade

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Pitcairn Company increased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 483 shares to 874 valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 14,133 shares and now owns 21,221 shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.22 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Ser holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,631 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd has 60,020 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Com has invested 3.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 230,587 shares. 1.64M are owned by Comgest Glob Investors Sas. Davis R M has 331,807 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation holds 5,744 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sky Inv Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 65,051 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates invested in 3.33 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 70,984 shares. Forbes J M And Co Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.84% or 94,680 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Management Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, a residential developer, manufactures homes in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 891.52 million GBP. The Company’s portfolio includes apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes. It has a 6.55 P/E ratio. The firm also develops commercial properties.