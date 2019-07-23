Pitcairn Company Cut Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $715,616; As Sun Communities (SUI) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Asset Management Decreased Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 5,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 33,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 417,266 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.40B market cap company. It closed at $95.3 lastly. It is down 18.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.41 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,735 shares to 28,169 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) by 24,255 shares to 383,112 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.