Pitcairn Company Cut Its Metlife (MET) Position; Shorts at Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (SIFY) Raised By 13.67%

Pitcairn Company decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 66.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 15,494 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Pitcairn Company holds 7,908 shares with $337,000 value, down from 23,402 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $48.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.20M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY) had an increase of 13.67% in short interest. SIFY’s SI was 69,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.67% from 60,700 shares previously. With 30,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s short sellers to cover SIFY’s short positions. The SI to Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH’s float is 0.06%. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is down 30.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFY News: 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Rev INR6.1B; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF THE YEAR WAS INR 2275 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD INR 261 MLN VS INR 185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – REVENUE OF INR 6,062 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 VS INR 5,235 MLN IN QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Net INR261M; 17/04/2018 Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for FY 2017-18 on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sify reports Revenues of INR 20686 Million for Financial Year 2017-18; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Ebitda INR738

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 16.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,898 shares to 39,596 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 7,998 shares and now owns 13,492 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Quantum Cap has invested 0.52% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Asset Management has 0.18% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 14,007 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability reported 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 1.20 million shares. Narwhal Cap Management holds 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 28,400 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 9,037 shares. Nuance Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.95 million shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wright Service Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,588 shares. Fruth Management holds 0.4% or 22,682 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 19,691 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.25% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 325,514 shares.

More notable recent Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Is Down 42% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About Sify Technologies Limited’s (NASDAQ:SIFY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Sify Technologies Limitedâ€™s (NASDAQ:SIFY) 12% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sify announces Dividend on Equity Shares of the company for the Year 2018-19 – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated information and communications technology solutions and services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $250.80 million. The companyÂ’s Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Centre Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises.