Pitcairn Company Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Holding By $565,760

Pitcairn Company increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 16.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 5,730 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Pitcairn Company holds 40,357 shares with $5.62M value, up from 34,627 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 750,718 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

Diam Company Ltd decreased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 19.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 8,704 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 36,147 shares with $2.36 million value, down from 44,851 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $5.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 65,264 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06M for 16.05 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd increased Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 11,663 shares to 31,777 valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 51,499 shares and now owns 692,714 shares. B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 93,589 shares. Prudential owns 62,798 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 150,296 shares. 31,138 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 61 shares. Invesco accumulated 4.28 million shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 101,688 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Earnest Partners Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 254,873 shares. Hartford Investment Management invested in 4,920 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 189,495 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 450,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,085 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.55% above currents $131.04 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family stated it has 40,430 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5.87 million were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 19,815 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Wilkins Counsel has invested 3.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sadoff Management Ltd reported 7,202 shares. Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 173,618 shares for 5.48% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 59,640 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust invested in 2.39% or 111,045 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winfield Associate Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,755 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Company owns 1,889 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsr has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Ptnrs reported 28,440 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

Pitcairn Company decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 17,717 shares to 26,214 valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 3,573 shares and now owns 4,350 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.