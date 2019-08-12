Pitcairn Company Boosted Its Holding in Textron (TXT) by $706,650; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Increased Its Holding by $308,050

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 199.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 14,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 21,221 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 7,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 1.07M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 8.30M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,830 are held by Washington Mngmt. Orleans Cap Mgmt La holds 20,111 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Country Club Company Na has 24,198 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 8.13 million shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,690 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 18,807 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com has 3.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 234,616 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 139,739 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. 25,108 were accumulated by Hengehold Capital Ltd Co. Boys Arnold & has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marshall Wace Llp owns 68,458 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 184,596 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 23,903 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,546 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,790 shares to 8,613 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,504 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Sun Life has 400 shares. Horrell Mgmt reported 5,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Focused Wealth has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Boston Prns holds 1.05 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 127 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 8,521 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 8,919 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 32,552 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Reilly Advsr Ltd Company holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 12,803 shares.