Pitcairn Company Boosted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake by $333,300 as Stock Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed by $2.00 Million Its Position

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 14,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 31,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 13,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 77,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 63,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 5.45M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.16% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ls Ltd reported 33,292 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Basswood Capital Limited Liability Company reported 139,052 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 74,702 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.03% or 324,871 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 309,710 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 38,400 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 8,500 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 9,199 shares. City Company reported 3,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc reported 11,253 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 836,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,242 shares to 2,806 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,157 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,552 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.