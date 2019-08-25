Pitcairn Company Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake By $558,682; Shorts at Cloudera (CLDR) Raised By 7.91%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) had an increase of 7.91% in short interest. CLDR’s SI was 18.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.91% from 17.52M shares previously. With 6.77M avg volume, 3 days are for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s short sellers to cover CLDR’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 6.94 million shares traded. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Cloudera Wins Multiple Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Leadership; 10/05/2018 – Over 100 Leading Healthcare/Life Sciences Organizations Use Cloudera to Improve Patient Outcomes by Integrating Complex Data Sets and Operationalizing Data Insights; 15/05/2018 – Hunt Lane Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Cloudera; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 Now Certified to Run on Cloudera 5; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N FY2019 REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q REV. $103.5M, EST. $98.6M; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA SEES 1Q REV. $101M TO $102M, EST. $101.2M; 03/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: CLDR, PLAY & more

Pitcairn Company increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 59.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 9,011 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Pitcairn Company holds 24,179 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 15,168 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $139.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap has 9,045 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Lc holds 0.09% or 5,825 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advsrs Lp has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Fl Management invested in 11,515 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh invested in 8,423 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Gp Lp owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,202 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment stated it has 148,200 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital reported 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 4.52% or 523,543 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 340,917 shares stake. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4,507 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 1.82 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Check Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ca has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 73,068 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Pitcairn Company decreased Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 11,411 shares to 833,334 valued at $138.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 5,988 shares and now owns 9,157 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.82% above currents $61.95 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera has $2000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16’s average target is 139.88% above currents $6.67 stock price. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley.

