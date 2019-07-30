Piper Jaffray Reiterates $52.5000 Target On Helmerich \u0026 Payne (HP), Reiterates Overweight Rating; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake

Research professionals at Piper Jaffray have $52.5000 TP on Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP). Piper Jaffray’s TP would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s last price. The rating was revealed to investors in analysts report on Tuesday morning.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 21.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp analyzed 9,664 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)'s stock rose 17.20%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 35,496 shares with $1.24M value, down from 45,160 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $58.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 5.24M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 35.09 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $56 lowest target. $69.75’s average target is 46.17% above currents $47.72 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 5 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Bank of America. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 1.48M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.85 million for 20.61 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.