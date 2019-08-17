Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Stock Declined While Matarin Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 9,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 140,157 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 130,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 54,533 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares to 80,761 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 34,412 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carderock Cap Mngmt invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.7% or 603,604 shares in its portfolio. L S has 30,585 shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 31,376 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 2,371 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net reported 2,439 shares. Advisor Prns Limited has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Indiana-based 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,037 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2.67M shares. Brown Advisory has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Simmons Energy I A Division of Piper Jaffray Expands Energy Equity Research with the Hiring of Pearce Hammond – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Piper Jaffray Completes Acquisition of Weeden & Co. – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Piper Jaffray Hires David Lee as Managing Director in Financial Sponsor Coverage Group – Business Wire” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Piper Jaffray Companies. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Sterling, LNC, Hooters, Branford, Bregal, Huron, Transom, Hooters, Arsenal – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Inc owns 141,858 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 419 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 5,825 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 61,555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp reported 346,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Lp reported 7,583 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.57% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Washington Tru Bancorp reported 1,435 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 18,981 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech reported 23,310 shares stake. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 38,378 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 6 shares. Bartlett Com Llc holds 0.01% or 2,055 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Prudential Fin holds 66,987 shares.