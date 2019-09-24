Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Holder Maltese Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Agf Investments Increased Its Position

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 27,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.42 million, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.26. About 858,794 shares traded or 164.63% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 50.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, down from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 48,763 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 348,041 shares to 721,349 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold PJC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 3.65% more from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Invest stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Moreover, Spark Invest Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 9,000 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc has 24,700 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc reported 17 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 188,628 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Hsbc Holding Pcl stated it has 18,831 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 5,657 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 18,420 shares. 3,300 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 13,153 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 3,474 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 784 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 10.22% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $23.72M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.52% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,673 shares to 41,153 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 35,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,654 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).