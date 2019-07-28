Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Holder Geode Capital Management Cut Its Position by $430,272 as Share Price Rose; Winslow Evans & Crocker Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 49,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 5,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,706 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 194,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 178,605 shares traded or 83.29% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour & Counsel Limited Liability holds 8,169 shares. Intll Ca holds 0.4% or 8,877 shares. Insight 2811 reported 4,632 shares. Smith Moore & Co owns 39,876 shares. Cambridge owns 34,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 150,654 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc has 33,151 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 2.94% stake. Advsr Asset Incorporated owns 425,768 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 535,714 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Lau Limited Liability Company reported 6.94% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 2.06% stake. Rench Wealth stated it has 40,065 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 304,455 shares. 44,543 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,926 shares to 24,564 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 45,135 shares. 153,564 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Inc. Spectrum Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 9 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Llc invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Systematic Lp reported 237,098 shares stake. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.03% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). 7,583 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0.01% or 2,090 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 21,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 12,800 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 1,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 48,502 shares to 975,531 shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 227,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

