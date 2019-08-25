Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Shareholder Hartline Investment Lowered Stake; Toronto (TD) Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $4.14 Million as Shares Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 76,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.91M, down from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 77,806 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 98,900 shares to 387,300 shares, valued at $48.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 23,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.35 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 45,440 shares to 64,637 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

