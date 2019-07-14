Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Shareholder Hartline Investment Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake Upped by Oppenheimer & Company Inc

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 100,010 shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 33,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,004 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 48,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 35.87% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.92 per share. PJC’s profit will be $17.79 million for 15.37 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,744 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 1,194 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Limited has 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,474 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,004 shares. Utd Fire Grp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 22,100 shares. Whittier Trust reported 66 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 38,378 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 120,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 65,852 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 709 shares to 10,593 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 0.01% or 762 shares. Commerce National Bank holds 0.01% or 20,688 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 48,257 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 51,900 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 304 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 1.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 18 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 393,497 shares. Delaware-based Ashford Cap Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,116 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 92,105 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 127,279 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 9,609 shares to 21,132 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 11,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,473 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).