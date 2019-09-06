Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Shareholder Hartline Investment Has Decreased Position as Share Price Declined; Walthausen & Company Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Has Trimmed by $5.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 274,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 661,822 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33 million, down from 935,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 1.02 million shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 49,023 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 44,400 shares to 177,374 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 63,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95 million for 23.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 45,440 shares to 64,637 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:Z) by 37,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 10.22% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $23.72 million for 10.96 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.52% EPS growth.

