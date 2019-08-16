Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019; MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES (MDCL) Shorts Raised By 7.42%

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MDCL) had an increase of 7.42% in short interest. MDCL’s SI was 386,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.42% from 359,900 shares previously. With 258,500 avg volume, 2 days are for MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MDCL)’s short sellers to cover MDCL’s short positions. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 164,160 shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:PJC) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Piper Jaffray Companies’s current price of $70.47 translates into 0.53% yield. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 47,441 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’

More notable recent Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Piper Jaffray’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray Completes Acquisition of Weeden & Co. – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Piper Jaffray Companies shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 4,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Inv holds 0.1% or 22,020 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd stated it has 33,579 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 46,148 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,600 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Meeder Asset invested in 5,227 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 5,110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 44,103 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 2,090 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc reported 3,303 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,728 shares.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company has market cap of $89.55 million. The firm also provides licensing and seminar services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it engages in retail activities of cannabis products.