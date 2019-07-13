Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Investment Brokerage – Regional company, Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Piper Jaffray Companies has 77.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.43% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Piper Jaffray Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 0.00% 5.90% 2.70% Industry Average 12.28% 30.28% 24.58%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Piper Jaffray Companies and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies N/A 73 17.10 Industry Average 145.19M 1.18B 17.54

Piper Jaffray Companies has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Piper Jaffray Companies is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.58

$89 is the average price target of Piper Jaffray Companies, with a potential upside of 15.79%. The rivals have a potential upside of 74.60%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Piper Jaffray Companies make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Piper Jaffray Companies and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piper Jaffray Companies -2.3% 3.26% 6.37% 8.42% 3.87% 19.59% Industry Average 0.00% 3.26% 5.57% 9.06% 3.87% 16.82%

For the past year Piper Jaffray Companies was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.36 shows that Piper Jaffray Companies is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Piper Jaffray Companies’s rivals are 25.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Dividends

Piper Jaffray Companies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Piper Jaffray Companies’s peers beat Piper Jaffray Companies.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, the Capital Markets segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investmentsÂ’ and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.