Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Analysts See $1.67 EPS; Samson Capital Management Decreased By $3.94 Million Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 86.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samson Capital Management Llc analyzed 80,498 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)'s stock rose 5.32%. The Samson Capital Management Llc holds 12,325 shares with $608,000 value, down from 92,823 last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $12.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 314,719 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report $1.67 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 10.22% from last quarter's $1.86 EPS. PJC's profit would be $23.72 million giving it 10.60 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Piper Jaffray Companies's analysts see 26.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 44,255 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.53 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Piper Jaffray Companies shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 3.65% more from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Llc holds 17 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 18,207 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 174 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 6,715 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 5,657 shares. 18,831 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Liability. Spark Invest Lc reported 9,000 shares stake. Lenox Wealth stated it has 1 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 186,584 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 29,575 shares. Alpha Windward Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,880 shares. Atwood And Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 20 shares.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Shares for $31,944 were bought by Bairrington Phillip David on Monday, August 12. $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares were bought by Mitchell Kevin J.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Shares for $31,944 were bought by Bairrington Phillip David on Monday, August 12. $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares were bought by Mitchell Kevin J.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 6.92% above currents $55.18 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America.