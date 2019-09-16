Pioneer Trust Bank N A Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $488,394 as Share Value Declined; Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $795,060

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $33.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.99. About 2.81M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 420 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 4,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $33.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.99. About 2.81M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Advisors invested in 6,774 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Capital Ltd Ca owns 4.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,274 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corporation reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Graybill Bartz Associate Limited has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Management Limited Liability Company reported 644,823 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.87% or 17,641 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Incorporated reported 642 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Gp Inc Public Ltd Company has 0.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,497 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eidelman Virant Cap reported 5.72% stake. 11,504 were reported by Botty Limited. Moreover, Sequoia Financial Ltd has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Premier Asset Management Ltd Com reported 3.11% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 246,690 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 8,633 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

